Indian Army BSc Nursing Exam Postponed

Indian Army has postponed BSc Nursing exam.

The Indian Army has said that the BSc Nursing exam scheduled in the last week of April has been postponed and new dates will be announced later.

"The computer-based examination for selection of candidates to BSc (nursing) course 2021, scheduled to be conducted in the last week of April 2021, has been postponed due to the current covid crisis. Fresh date for the examination shall be intimated subsequently," the Indian Army has said.

The army has also postponed common entrance exams scheduled on April 25 for selection of Soldier (General Duty), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical /Inventory Management, Soldier Tradesmen 10th Pass (Steward, Chefs, Artisan (Wood work), Washer Man, Dresser, Tailor and Support Staff) and Soldier Tradesmen 8th Pass ( House Keeper & Mess Keeper).

The exams were scheduled to be held at Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.

Candidates have been advised to visit the Army's recruitment web page from time to time for the latest information.

Job exams have been postponed by many recruitment organizations like SSC, UPSC. The SSC CHSL exam has been stopped in mid-way. The exam had begun on April 12. The UPSC has also postponed Civil Services exam and other interviews from April 20.

