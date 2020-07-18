Indian Army Announces SSC Vacancies In Armed Forces Medical Services

Indian Army has announced 300 SSC vacancies in Armed Forces Medical Services

Indian Army is accepting applications from Indian citizen, both male and female, for Armed Forces Medical Services. The recruitment is open only for the candidates who have passed their final MBBS examination in first or second attempt only for grant of Short Service Commission in the Armed Forces Medical Services. There are total 300 vacancies out of which 270 are for male candidates and 30 for female candidates.

Applicants who have taken more than two attempts to clear final professional MBBS (Part I and II) exam are not eligible.

The applicant must possess medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956.

Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment Advertisement

Only those candidates who have completed their internship on or before June 30, 2020 can apply for the recruitment. The upper age limit is 45 years as on December 31, 2020.

Candidates will be interviewed for selection. The interview will take place in Delhi and the tentative date for interview is August 31, 2020 onwards. The candidates appearing for interview for the first time will be paid to and fro sleeper-class railway/bus fare.

Candidates can apply online on the official Armed Forces Medical Services website, 'amcsscentry.gov.in'. Applicants will have to pay Rs. 200 towards application processing.

