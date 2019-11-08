Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course: Apply Online

Applicants must not be below 16.5 years and above 19.5 years as on the first day of July.

Indian Army has invited application from unmarried male candidates who have cleared 10+2 exam in physics, chemistry and mathematics for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course. The course would commence from July 2020. A total of 90 vacancies are available for this course. "On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant," reads the notice released by the Indian Army.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection process. "Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available at the official website of Directorate General of Recruiting," reads the job notice.

Selected candidates would undergo 5 years of training which includes 1 year of basic military training at Officer Training Academy Gaya and 4 years of technical training at College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune or Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad or Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow.

Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before November 13.

