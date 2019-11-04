Indian Army 131st Technical Graduate Course: Apply Online

Selected candidates will undergo training at Indian Military Academy Dehradun for 49 weeks.

For the 131st Technical Graduate Course (TGC 131) at Indian Military Academy-Dehradun, Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male engineering graduates. The course would commence in July 2020. Applicants must be within 20-27 years of age as on July 1, 2020.

A total of 40 vacancies have been notified by the Indian Army in various engineering streams- civil, architecture, mechanical, electrical / electrical & electronics, computer science & engineering / computer technology/ info tech/ M.Sc computer science, electronics & telecom/ telecommunication/ electronics & commmunication/ satellite communication, electronics, electronics & instrumentation/ instrumentation, aeronautical/ ballistics/ avionics.

Selected candidates will undergo training at Indian Military Academy Dehradun for 49 weeks.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation and on successful completion of training cadets will be granted Permanent Commission.

Candidates in the final year of engineering degree are also eligible to apply. "The candidate studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing by 01 Jul 2020 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA," reads the official notice. "Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at IMA as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid," it adds.

