Indian Air Force STAR Exam Postponed

IAF STAR, scheduled to begin on April 18, has been postponed.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the Airmen selection test, STAR. The exam was scheduled from April 18 to April 24. The IAF STAR exam is held for selection of Airmen in group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades (except Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades).

"In view of fresh restrictions imposed by various State Governments due to current COVID situation, STAR 01/2021 automated e-Pariksha scheduled from 18 Apr 21 to 24 Apr 21 has been postponed to a later date. Further, updates will be uploaded on CASB web portal https://airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates are required to follow the web portal regularly," the IAF has notified on its website.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test, physical fitness test, adaptibility test in two phases and medical examination.

During training candidates will receive a stipend of ₹ 14600 per month. On completion of training, those enrolled in group 'X' trade will receive ₹ 33100 per month and others will receive ₹ 26900 per month.

The exam was notified in January-February 2021.

