India Post Announces More Than 10 Thousand Jobs For Matric Pass Candidates

India Post Recruitment 2019 For 10066 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

India Post has invited application from class 10 (matric) pass candidates for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). A total of 10066 vacancies have been announced by the India Post in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab. The online registration option will be available till September 4. The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

Who Can Be A Gramin Dak Sevak?

Applicants must be within 18-40 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for those belonging to OBC category and 5 years for those belonging to SC and ST category.

"The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India," reads the job notice.

The candidate applying for the post have to produce a basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be accepted for this purpose.

This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate will be relaxed in case of candidates who have studied computer as a subject in Class X or Class XII or have any higher educational qualification provided the candidate submits a certificate of Class X or Class XII or higher educational qualification in which they have studied computer as a subject.

