India Post Begins Application For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment For Rajasthan Circle

India Post has announced GDS recruitment for Rajasthan Circle

India Post has announced Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies for Rajasthan circle. There are total 3262 vacant posts which will be filled through this recruitment. candidates can check detailed recruitment advertisement on the India Post website.

To be eligible for recruitment, the candidate must have passed Secondary School Certificate examination or should have passed class 10th examination from a recognized board of education. The candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years of age. (Refer to recruitment advertisement for relaxation on upper age)

Another important requirement is that the applicant must have studied the local language at least up to class 10. Interested candidate must also be able to ride a bicycle.

The candidate will also be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations. This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate will be relaxed for candidates who have studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class 12 or any other higher educational level.

Candidates who are applying for the post of BPM must provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement. Selection for the advertised posts will be based purely on merit.

