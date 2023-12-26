Income Tax Department Hiring Sportspersons For 291 Posts, Check Salary, Other Details

Income Tax Recruitment 2024: Selection based on merit with priority for accomplished athletes.

The Income Tax (I-T) department is inviting applications from sportspersons for its Mumbai branch. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 291 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The deadline for submitting applications is January 19, 2024.

Vacancy details

Inspector of Income Tax: 14 posts

Stenographer: 18 posts

Tax Assistant: 119 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 137 posts

Canteen Attendant: 3 posts

Selection process:

Candidates will be appointed based on their merit, giving preference to accomplished athletes. The Department of Personnel and Training specified order of preference will be followed for the selection of meritorious sportspersons.

Application fee:

A mandatory application fee of Rs 200 is applicable to all candidates. This fee must be submitted online, and applicants are required to include proof of payment along with their application. Additional information can be found on the official Income Tax website.

Salary details:

The salary details for various positions are as follows:

Inspector of Income-tax (ITI): Rs 44,900 - 1,42,400

Stenographer Grade-II (Steno): Rs 25,500 - 81,100

Tax Assistant (TA): Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

Multi-Tasking Staff: Rs 18,000 - Rs 56,900

Canteen Attendant: Rs 18,000 - Rs 56,900

Age limit:

The age limits for different positions are as follows:

Inspector of Income-tax: 18-30 years

Stenographer Grade-II: 18-27 years

Tax Assistant: 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18-25 years

Canteen Attendant: 18-25 years

Educational qualifications:

Inspector of Income Tax (ITI): A degree from a recognised University or equivalent qualification

Stenographer Grade II: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or university

Tax Assistant (TA): A degree from a recognised University or equivalent qualification

Multi-Tasking Staff (MIS): Matriculation or equivalent pass

Canteen Attendant (CA): Matriculation or equivalent

