Income Tax Department Hiring For Various Posts, Check Details

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: The deadline to submit applications is January 16, 2024.

The Income Tax Department is currently accepting applications from talented athletes for various positions at its Rajasthan office. The recruitment initiative aims to fill 55 vacancies for roles such as Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Stenographer, and Multi-Tasking Staff. The application process commenced on December 12 and will conclude on January 16, 2024. Eligible individuals can submit their applications through the official website at incometaxrajasthan.gov.in



Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Details of vacancies

Income Tax Inspector: 2

Tax Assistant: 25

Stenographer Grade 2: 2

Multi-Tasking Staff: 26

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Income Tax Inspector: Graduate

Tax Assistant: Graduate with the required typing speed

Stenographer Grade-II: 12th Pass

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 10th Pass

Candidates who have appeared in the qualifying class examination are also eligible but must possess the relevant certificate by the online application deadline.

Application process

The application form must be completed online, and no physical forms will be accepted.

Age Requirements

The minimum age for eligibility is 18 years. For the position of Income Tax Inspector, the maximum age is 30 years, while for Tax Assistant and Stenographer Grade II, it is 27 years. Multi-tasking staff candidates must not exceed 25 years. There are provisions for relaxation in the upper age limit as per the Government of India's guidelines.

Check the detailed notification here

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Merit list

The merit lists for sports/games will be determined by the total marks achieved by candidates out of 100. Candidates must attain a minimum of 40 marks in the overall assessment out of 100 to be eligible for inclusion in the merit list. Those applying for tax assistant & stenographer grade-II positions must successfully pass the data entry skill test and stenography test.

Trial assessment (30 Marks):

Candidates will have to undergo a trial for their chosen game/sport, accounting for 30 marks. The trial will be conducted by a trial committee consisting of at least two NIS-qualified coaches and a renowned player not affiliated with the Income Tax Department.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Salary range