Income Tax Department Invites Applications For Various Posts, Apply By February 3

The Income Tax Department is currently hiring for the position of Assistant Director (Systems). Interested applicants can apply online through the official website until February 3, 2025. The application form, along with the required documents, must be sent via email to the designated address. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35 positions.

Eligibility Criteria



To apply for this position, candidates must hold a degree in Computer Applications, Computer Science, or an MTech, BE, BTech in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Computer Technology from a recognized university. Relevant work experience in the field is also required. For further details regarding eligibility, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Age Limit And Salary



Age Limit: Candidates must be 35 years or younger to be eligible for this position.



Salary: Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,500.



Selection Process



The selection process will be based on merit, and no written exam will be conducted. After submitting the application form, candidates must send all necessary documents to the designated email address dgrjobofficers@desw.gov.in before the application deadline.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the Income Tax Department.