Advertisement

Income Tax Department Invites Applications For Various Posts, Apply By February 3

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2025: The application form, along with the required documents, must be sent via email to the designated address.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Income Tax Department Invites Applications For Various Posts, Apply By February 3
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2025: The deadline for application form submission is February 3.

The Income Tax Department is currently hiring for the position of Assistant Director (Systems). Interested applicants can apply online through the official website until February 3, 2025. The application form, along with the required documents, must be sent via email to the designated address. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35 positions.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this position, candidates must hold a degree in Computer Applications, Computer Science, or an MTech, BE, BTech in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Computer Technology from a recognized university. Relevant work experience in the field is also required. For further details regarding eligibility, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Age Limit And Salary

Age Limit: Candidates must be 35 years or younger to be eligible for this position.

Salary: Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,500.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on merit, and no written exam will be conducted. After submitting the application form, candidates must send all necessary documents to the designated email address dgrjobofficers@desw.gov.in before the application deadline.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the Income Tax Department.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2025, Income Tax Department 2025, Career And Jobs 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com