Income Tax Department Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has started the application process for the recruitment of Data Processing Assistants in the Income Tax Department on a deputation basis. These posts are classified under the General Central Services Group 'B' Gazetted, Non-Ministerial cadre.

Eligible and interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 8 vacancies. The exam is scheduled to be held in various centres such as Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The official notification reads: "Eligible and suitable candidates are requested to send their applications in the prescribed Proforma (annexed), along with their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) of the last 5 years, duly attested, cadre clearance, Integrity Certificate, Vigilance Clearance Certificate, and details of the status of Major/Penalty imposed during the last ten years, in original, duly signed and stamped by the Competent Authority through the proper channel to the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), Central Board of Direct Taxes, Ground Floor, E2, ARA Center, Jhandewalan Ext., New Delhi."

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The candidate's age must not exceed 56 years as of the closing date of the application process.

However, officers in the feeder category who are eligible for direct promotion within the department will not be considered for appointment on deputation. Likewise, individuals on deputation will not be considered for appointment through promotion.