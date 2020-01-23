In A First, Bihar Recruits Women As Forest Guards

Bihar has recruited female candidates as forest guards for the first time

In a first, Bihar Forest Department has inducted women as Forest Guards. In the maiden run, about one-third of the total vacancies have been filled by female candidates.

Speaking at the orientation ceremony for the selected Forest Guards, the Deputy Chief Minister for Bihar Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi said that this is the first time that women have been selected for the post of Forest Guard in the state. Total 902 vacancies were announced, against which 879 candidates were selected and 848 finally joined the service.

बिहार में पहली बार वनरक्षियों के पद पर महिलाओं की नियुक्ति की गई है। नवनियुक्त वनरक्षियों में एक तिहाई महिलाएं नियुक्त हुई हैं। साथ ही इसमें 40 दिव्यांगजनों का भी चयन हुआ है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 23, 2020

Apart from the induction of women candidates for the first time, this time around 40 Differently-abled candidates were also selected.

The Deputy CM applauded the efforts of the Constable Selection Board for conducting the selection process and releasing the final result in record time. He also said that the recruitment process was free of any cheating, malpractice, and court petitions.

वनरक्षियों की परीक्षा, परिणाम व चयन रिकार्ड समय में हुआ है। साथ ही यह परीक्षा कदाचार मुक्त, आरोपमुक्त एवं कोर्ट के चक्कर से भी मुक्त रहा है। 902 वनरक्षियों के रिक्तियों के विरुद्ध 879 का चयन हुआ जिसमें 848 वनरक्षियों ने योगदान किया है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 23, 2020

He also had a word of advice for the newly appointed Forest Guards. He said that adopting a compassionate attitude toward the animals and tribes residing in a forest area to fulfill their duties with utmost dedication.

The recruitment for Forest Guards was announced by the Forest department in Bihar on January 1, 2019. The entire recruitment process which includes a written test, physical standard test and physical efficiency test, and finally a medical test of shortlisted candidates was completed within a span of about 11 months. The final result for Forest Guard recruitment was announced in November last year.

