IIT Kanpur Placements 2023: 818 Students Secure Full-Time Job Offers By Day 8

IIT Kanpur Placements 2023: International job offers were received by a total of 21 students.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) announced on Monday that, at the end of Day 8 of the final placements for the Class of 2024, a total of 891 full-time offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), were extended to 818 students. International job offers were received by a total of 21 students from the institute. Several prominent companies, such as Microsoft, Fujitsu, Samsung, Reliance, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Deutsche Bank, Tata Projects, Navi, Uniorbit, ICICI Bank, EXL, NPCL, Intel, and TSMC, participated in the placement season at IIT Kanpur.

In contrast, the Class of 2023 saw 918 students securing employment through campus placements and PPOs by the conclusion of Day 5 last year, with 207 students securing PPOs.



Talking about the ongoing placement season, professor S Ganesh, director of IIT-Kanpur, said, "IIT Kanpur has consistently maintained an impressive track record in terms of placement success."

On the first day of the placement season 2023-24, 485 students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur), secured job offers.

The final placements at IIT Kanpur, as well as other old IITs in Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati, and Varanasi (BHU), commenced on December 1.

Last year, the first phase of IIT Kanpur placements for the graduating batch of 2022-23 took place from December 1 to December 15. Of the 1,128 job offers made, 208 were PPOs. The campus hiring process involved more than 250 companies, including over 35 startups, offering a total of 1,200 jobs. Among them, 60 companies provided 208 PPOs, and there were 74 international job offers.

The highest domestic offer last year was ₹1.9 crore, and 33 students accepted offers exceeding ₹1 crore from various national and international organisations.