IIT Kanpur Students Bag 485 Job Offers On Day 1 Of Placement Season

IIT Kanpur Placement 2023-24: Twelve students received job offers from international companies.

On the first day of the placement season 2023-24, students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur), secured 485 job offers. Out of these, 428 students were placed through a combination of campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), while an additional 12 students received job offers from international companies.

The top recruiters included Microsoft, Navi, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank. According to an official statement, 216 students secured PPOs from both national and international companies.

Professor S Ganesh, director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The Institute takes immense pride in its steadfast commitment to providing high-quality education and forging pathways to successful career opportunities for its students."

Last year, the first phase of IIT Kanpur placements for the graduating batch of 2022-23 took place from December 1 to December 15. Of the 1,128 job offers made, 208 were PPOs. The campus hiring process involved more than 250 companies, including over 35 startups, offering a total of 1,200 jobs. Among them, 60 companies provided 208 PPOs, and there were 74 international job offers. The highest domestic offer last year was Rs 1.9 crore, and 33 students accepted offers exceeding Rs 1 crore from various national and international organisations.