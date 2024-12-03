IIT Kanpur Placement 2024: 579 Students Placed On Day 1, Including 13 In International Roles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has maintained its impressive placement record, with students receiving a total of 579 job offers by the end of Day 1 of this year's placement season.

According to a release by the premier technical institute, a total of 523 students are being offered positions through a combination of campus placements and pre-placement offers (PPOs). Among these, 199 students stood out by accepting PPOs from leading national and international firms. Adding to the institute's global reputation, 13 students received international job offers, highlighting the global demand for IIT Kanpur's exceptional talent.

The first day witnessed enthusiastic participation from 74 blue-chip organizations. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Google, American Express, SLB, and Deutsche Bank have emerged as the top recruiters, highlighting the exceptional quality of IIT Kanpur's talent pool.

Elated by the ongoing successful placement offers Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The large number of offers from leading companies on Day 1, including a significant number of international placements, highlights the global recognition of IIT Kanpur's academic excellence and the calibre of our students. I would like to commend the efforts of the placement team for their dedication and meticulous planning. On behalf of the Institute, I extend my best wishes to all those who have secured jobs and those who are appearing for placements in the coming days."

"We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our students and congratulate those selected on Day 1. We deeply value our recruiters' continued collaboration and support and look forward to bringing more opportunities for those participating in the placement program in the coming days," said Professor Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students' Placement Office at IIT Kanpur.