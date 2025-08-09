RPSC Rajasthan Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts Tomorrow For Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander, Details Here

RPSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander in Rajasthan Police Department. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the post starting tomorrow, August 10, 2025 on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander?

Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on " Apply Online".

Then, click on "Click Here For New Portal".

If registering for the first time, click on "Register Here".

Either select Jan Adhaar (if you are a resident of Rajasthan) or Google id to register.

You will be asked to fill in your personal details such as the name, date of birth, email, state, etc.

Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details, Fee Structure

The RPSC invites 896 applications for Sub-Inspector (AP), 4 for TSP area Sub-Inspector, 25 and 26 for Sub-Inspector (IB) Non-TSP Area and TSP Area and 64 vacancies for Platoon Commander.

Candidates who have qualified from a recognized university and are of minimum and maximum age - 20 and 25 years can apply for the post.

The RPSC has given a age relaxation of 5 years to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) candidates and 3 years to Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates.

For General category, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and OBC, the application fee is Rs. 600 and Rs. 400 for SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/MBC NCL.

Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd) do not need to pay any application fee.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 8, 2025 and the expected date of written examination is April 5, 2026.