IDBI Recruitment 2023: Registration For Specialist Officer Posts Ends Today

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Interested individuals can apply by visiting the official website at idbibank.in.

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will close the registration window for the recruitment of specialist officers today. Those who have not applied so far can apply by visiting the official website at idbibank.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 86 vacancies. The vacancies include one position for deputy general manager (DGM) - (Grade D), 39 positions for assistant general manager (AGM) (Grade C), and 46 posts for manager (Grade B).

IDBI Recruitment 2023 application fee:

General, Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, while the application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 200.



Read Also | IDBI Bank Announces Job Openings With Salary Up To ₹ 1.55 Lakh

IDBI Recruitment 2023 age criteria:

Deputy general manager, Grade 'D': Applicants must be at least 35 years old and should not exceed 45 years.

Assistant general manager, Grade 'C': The minimum age requirement is 28 years, while the maximum age limit is 40 years.

Manager - Grade 'B': Candidates applying for this position should fall within the age bracket of 25 to 35 years.



Read Also | IDBI Bank Seeks Applications For 2,100 Junior Assistant Manager, Executive Posts

IDBI Recruitment 2023 - Steps to apply: