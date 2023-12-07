IDBI Bank Announces Job Openings With Salary Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested candidates can apply at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank has announced job opportunities for various positions, with the application process scheduled to commence on December 9, 2023, and the deadline for submission set for December 25. The recruitment initiative aims to fill 86 posts, including 46 manager positions, 39 assistant general manager roles, and one post for deputy general manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the bank's official website, www.idbibank.in.

Application fees:

General, OBC, and EWS category candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Eligibility criteria:

The minimum eligibility requirement is a graduation degree in a related field with relevant experience. Specific eligibility criteria for each post can be found in the detailed notification here.

Age limit:

Deputy General Manager, Grade 'D': 35 - 45 years

Assistant General Manager, Grade 'C': 28 - 40 years

Manager - Grade 'B': 25 - 35 years

Pay and allowances:

Salary

Deputy General Manager, Grade 'D': Rs 1,55,000

Assistant General Manager, Grade 'C': Rs 1,28,000

Manager - Grade 'B': Rs 98,000



In addition to the basic pay, selected candidates will be entitled to allowances, perquisites, and benefits as per the bank's rules.

Appointment and posting:

All appointments will be on probation for one year from the date of joining, extendable at the Bank's discretion. The bank reserves the right to post candidates to any offices/branches or departments/units/associate institutions.

Selection process:

The selection process involves a preliminary screening of age, educational qualifications, and work experience declared by the candidate in the application form. Candidature is provisional until document verification, and posts/grades are subject to verification with the originals after the preliminary screening.