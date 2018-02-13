IDBI Recruitment 2018: Apply For 760 Executive Posts; Last Date February 28 IDBI bank has announced recruitment for the post of executives. There are 760 posts to be filled. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based objective test.

IDBI Recruitment 2018: Apply For 760 Executive Posts New Delhi: IDBI bank has announced recruitment for the post of executives. There are 760 posts to be filled. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based objective test. The application process has already started and will end on February 28, 2018. The selection process will be held on April 28, 2018. Candidates who are selected as executives will work for a contractual period of three years at the end of which they shall be eligible for appointment as Assistant Manager (Grade A) in IDBI Bank through a selection process which will be conducted by the bank.



Eligibility Criteria



The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 25 years. The age will be determined as on January 1, 2018. For relaxation in age limit, candidates should refer to the official notification.



Candidate must have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year of their Graduation / Semester may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for Document Verification and Pre Recruitment Medical test, they will have to produce proof of having passed the Graduation examination on or before February 28, 2018.



Application Process



Candidates can find the online link to apply for executive post under the careers tab on the bank's official website (www.idbi.com). Candidates who belong to SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay application fee of Rs. 150 while all other candidates will have to pay Rs. 700.



