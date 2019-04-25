IDBI Releases Pre-Exam Training Call Letter For Assistant Manager Recruitment

IDBI Bank has released the call letter for Pre- Examination Training.

IDBI Bank has released the pre exam training (PET) call letter for recruitment of Assistant Manager. Concerned candidates can download the training call letter from the official website of IDBI using their registration number, password and date of birth. Candidates can download the call letter till May 13, 2019. The approximate number of vacancies are 500, out of which 228 are for unreserved categories, 75 for SC, 37 for ST, 135 for OBC, 25 for EWS, and 15 for PWD.

IDBI conducts pre-exam training for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities at selected centres.

IDBI 2019 Releases PET Call Letter Direct Link Here

IDBI AM Pre-Exam Training Call Letter: How To Download?

Step One: Go to the official website.

Step Two: Click on the career tab.

Step Three: Under the notification for Recruitment of Assistant Manager - 2019, the link for PET call letter is provided. Click on the call letter download link.

Step Four: In the new window, login to your candidate's profile by using your User Id and Password.

Step Five: Submit the details and download the call letter for PET 2019.

