IDBI Begins Online Application Process For Assistant Manager Posts

IDBI bank will recruit graduates for Assistant Manager posts

IDBI Recruitment 2019: IDBI Bank has begun the online application process for recruitment of Assistant managers. Eligible candidates shall be able to apply for the recruitment through the career page on the bank's official website. The bank will select candidates for recruitment through an online test which will tentatively be held on May 17, 2019. The last date to apply online for IDBI Bank Assistant manager recruitment is April 15, 2019.

The bank has announced 228 posts for unreserved category, 75 vacancies for SC category, 37 for ST category, 135 for OBC category, 25 for EWS category, and 15 for PwD.

A graduate in any discipline from a recognized institute is eligible to apply for the Assistant manager vacancy. Candidates belonging to general and OBC category must have minimum 60 per cent marks in their graduation degree. Minimum required percentage for SC, ST and PwD candidates is 55 per cent.

Applicants must be 21 years old and should not be older than 28 years as on march 1, 2019. Relaxation on upper age limit for reserved categories is as per the Government of India guidelines.

Applicants are also expected to be proficient in computers.

The application link is available on the bank's website. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories have to pay only the intimation charge of Rs. 150 while all other candidates need to pay Rs. 700 as application fee.

The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

