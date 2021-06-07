ICAR Invites Applications For Young Professional Post

ICAR has invited applications for 13 Young Professional posts.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has invited applications for Young Professional post at the Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture. A total of 13 posts will be filled on contract basis. The last date for submission of application forms is June 24.

Application Form

"Applications are invited for the positions of Young Professional-II at DKMA on purely contractual basis for a period of one year extendable for two more years (01 year at a time) subject to requirement of the services of the YP-II in the organization on the basis of satisfactory performance," the ICAR has said.

"The minimum age under Young Professional category will be 21 years and maximum 45 years with relaxation as per rules on 1st June, 2021," it has added.

After selection, the consolidated emoluments of the Young Professional will be Rs 35,000 per month.

"Intellectual Property created due to the work of Young Professional during his/her valid tenure in ICAR headquarters or institutions will be governed by the IPR guidelines of the Council," the ICAR has also said.

Selection will be through interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their academic qualification, experience, publication, achievements/awards etc.

The recruitment will be in English editorial unit, Hindi editorial unit, production unit, planning and monitoring, business management, library, audio visual production unit and Consortium for eResources in Agriculture (CeRA).

Click here for more Jobs News