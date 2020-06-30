COVID-19: IBPS To Follow Social Distancing Rules In PO, Clerk Exams

IBPS RRB 2020 application process will begin tomorrow.

This year, IBPS will follow social distancing rules during probationary officer (PO) and clerk exams. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an autonomous body, conducts recruitment exams for nationalised and regional rural banks for selection of probationary officers (POs) and clerks. It has released the recruitment notification for regional rural banks or the IBPS RRBs today.

IBPS has notified to hold RRB PO and clerk exam following social distancing rules.

To avoid crowding, IBPS has said, different reporting time will be printed for a set of candidates. Candidate must report much before the Reporting time to avoid crowding.

Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card and/ or informed via SMS/ mail on their registered mobile number/ mail prior to exam date. It is expected that candidate strictly adhere to this time slot - as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual's time slot only. Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the reporting time indicated on the call letter, it has notified.

Seating arrangement will not be displayed outside the exam hall. Usually, the roll number and room number of the candidate is mentioned in a list outside the exam hall. Often candidates are seen crowding that place to check their roll numbers. The IBPS has decided to stop this practice. Mapping of 'Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number' will not be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their admit card/ call letter and ID verification, it has said.

Candidates should wear N95 masks.

IBPS has made Aarogya Setu compulsory. It has asked candidates to install it on their phones. A candidate will have to display this status to the security guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or high risk status on Aarogya Setu will not be allowed entry. In case any of the responses in declaration suggest COVID 19 infection/ symptoms, the candidate will not be permitted inside the exam venue, it has said.