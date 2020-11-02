IBPS SO Recruitment 2021-22: Registration Begins Online

IBPS SO recruitment 2020 details have been released.

IBPS SO recruitment details have been announced and registration for the exam has begun. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified the details of the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment on its website, ibps.in. The last date for submission of applications is November 23.

Apply Online

Through this recruitment, a total of 667 vacancies will be filled in IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR or Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer posts in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Candidates will be selected for the SO post on the basis of a preliminary online exam, a main online exam and an interview.

IBPS SO 2021-22 Recruitment Details

Total number of vacancies: 667

Age limit: Applicants must be between 20-30 years of age. (Click here for age relaxation rules)

Educational Qualification: Click here

Closing date of online registration: November 23

Date of preliminary exam: December 26 and 27

Date of main exam: January 24

The provisional allotment of selected Specialist Officers is expected to be done in April 2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, IBPS will conduct the exams following social distancing rules. It has said that it will set different reporting time for candidates and mapping of roll number and seat allotment will not be displayed at the centre gate to avoid crowding.

