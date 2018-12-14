IBPS Releases Admit Card For Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims Exam

IBPS SO Admit Card: Know How To Download

For the preliminary exam of Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards online. IBPS will conduct the exam on December 29 and 30. This will be the first selection process for SO recruitment to fill up vacancies at 20 participating banks. The recruitment will be for various scale 1 and scale 2 posts like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

Download Admit Card

The results for this preliminary exam will be released, early, next month. Candidates who qualify the prelims will appear for the main exam on January 27.

IBPS will complete the allotment process of selected candidates within April.

In the prelims, English language and reasoning paper will be common for all the posts. However for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts there will a paper on general awareness where questions will be asked with reference to banking industry. Likewise for other posts, there will be an additional Quantitative Aptitude paper other than English and reasoning.

'Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination,' said IBPS.