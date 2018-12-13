Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission To Begin Application For Horticulture Officer Recruitment Tomorrow

APPSC To Begin Application For Horticulture Officer Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will begin online application process for Horticulture Officer recruitment in Andhra Pradesh Horticulture Service tomorrow. The proforma for application will be released on the official website on December 14, 2018. Candidates will be able to pay application fee till January 2, 2019 till midnight and will be able to complete application process till January 3, 2019.

The number of available vacancies is 39 in the scale of pay of Rs. 35,120 - 87,130.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should have a degree in Horticulture from recognized University. In case candidates with a degree in Horticulture are not available, the commission may consider candidates with M.Sc. degree in Agriculture with specialization in Horticulture.

In case of SC /ST vacancies if the candidates with B.Sc. degree qualifications in Horticulture are not available then candidates with B.Sc. degree qualifications in Agriculture will be considered eligible for recruitment.

The lower age limit for this recruitment is 18 years and upper age limit is 42 years.

Application Process

In order to apply for the recruitment, an applicant needs to register his/her bio data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission's Website (www.psc.ap.gov.in). After an applicant registers their particulars, a user ID will be generated and sent to their registered mobile number and email ID. After generation of the OTPR user ID candidate can login and apply for the recruitment through Commission's website.

Click here for more Jobs News