IBPS SO 2018 Notification Released

IBPS SO 2019 Notification: Know How To Apply, Exam Date, Vacancy, Other Details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notice for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment for the financial year 2019-2020. The recruitment process will be held for filling up vacancies in scale 1 posts of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer. Candidates in the age group of 20-30 years having relevant educational qualification and experience are eligible to apply. Candidates should apply online at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS SO: Educational Qualification

A total of 20 banks are participating in the IBPS SO process: Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Vijaya Bank.

IBPS SO 2018: Important Dates

Online registration: November 6 to November 26, 2018

Payment of application fees: November 6 to November 26, 2018

Online Preliminary Exam: December 29, 30

Admit Card for Prelims: In December 2018

Online Main Exam: January 27, 2019

Admit card for main exam: January 2019

Interview: February 2019

Provisional Allotment: April 2019

