IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Result Released

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims exam result released @ ibps.in

IBPS RRB Result 2019: After much delay, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally released the result for Officer Scale I prelims exam conducted in August 2019. IBPS, in a notice earlier, had said that it would announce the revised schedule for IBPS RRB recruitment 2019 on September 16. While the revised schedule for main examination and single examination is still awaited, the institute has released the result for candidates who appeared in the prelims exam conducted for Officer Scale I recruitment.

Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims are now required to appear in the main examination.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: ibps.in

Step two: Click on the result link provided on the home page. Alternately you can also find the result link on the CRP RRB page.

Step three: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

IBPS RRB Result 2019: Direct Link

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I prelims result will be available till September 22, 2019 for viewing and downloading.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims exam should expect their result soon.

Meanwhile, in a notice dated September 13, IBPS said that the main exam for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I and Office assistant will be conducted in English and regional language of the state to which the candidate has applied for recruitment.

