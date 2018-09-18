IBPS RRB PO Prelims Score Released @ Ibps.in, Check Officers Scale I Marks Now

IBPS RRB Officers Scale Score 2018: IBPS PO Score Released @ Ibps.in, Check Now

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the official recruitment agency affiliated with various banks in India, has released the marks or score of the IBPS RRB Officers Scale I preliminary examination. The institute had earlier published the result for the IBPS Officer Scale I prelims exam on September 8. The marks of the examinations are now made available on the official website, ibps.in. The result is also available on the official website. Last week, IPBS released the results of another related exam office assistants prelims exam.

IBPS conducts preliminary exam only for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. The marks will be available on the official website till September 30 and candidates would need their registration number to check their result.

IBPS had conducted the RRB Prelims exam for Officer Scale I post in August. IBPS will score for individual candidates later. The result for Office Assistant candidates will also be released soon.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Score: How to check?

Follow the steps given her to check your IBPS officers scale I prelims score:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in

Step 2 : Click on the score link provided on the home page.

Step 3 : On next page, click on the link provided there

Step 4 : Enter your registration number and other required details on next page and submit

Step 5 : View your IBPS officers scale I score from the next page.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS RRB Preliminary exam will have to appear for the IBPS RRB Main examination.

The admit card for the IBPS RRB main examination will be released in September and the main examination will be conducted on September 30 (for Officer Scale I) and on October 7, 2018 (for Office Assistant).

