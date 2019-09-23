IBPS To Release RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Score Card Today

IBPS will release RRB prelims score card for officer scale I today

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release score cards for prelim exam which was conducted for recruitment on Officer Scale I posts for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS had released the prelims exam result for Officer Scale I on September 16. The score card will be released today in late evening.

Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam conducted for the Officer Scale I exam will be able to download their scores after logging into their candidate's account.

Candidates who qualified in the prelims exam for Officer Scale I will have to appear for main exam which will be held on October 13, 2019. The admit cards for the main exam will be released in October only.

IBPS will conduct the Online Single Examination for recruitment on Officer Scale II, Officer Scale III on October 13. The main exam for recruitment of Office Assistants will be held on October 20, 2019.

IBPS has made a vital change to the medium in which the exam will be held. Earlier the examination was held only in Hindi and English, and knowledge of regional language was only an essential eligibility criteria. Now, the examination will be conducted in 13 regional languages. These languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The official notice reads, "The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (for which application is registered)."

The pattern of the test will remain same as advertised by IBPS initially.

