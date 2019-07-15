IBPS RRB Admit Card For Pre-Examination Training Released

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I and Office Assistant prelims exams will be held in August.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the RRB pre-examination training (PET) call letter for SC, ST, minority community, ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disability candidates. The IBPS RRB admit card for PET of these selected candidates are available at ibps.in. According to the IBPS RRB official notification, the PET for Officer Scale-I candidates will be held from July 21 to 26. The PET for Office Assistant candidates will be held from July 27 to August 1.

The IBPS RRB admit card both Officers and Office Assistant preliminary exam will be released in coming days, according to the notification.

The official notification mentions July month as tentative period for releasing the IBPS RRB admit card.

The online preliminary examination for both Officer Scale I and Office Assistant will be held in August.

This is the eighth edition of the RRB recruitment process that is being conducted by IBPS. A total of 45 RRBs or the grameen banks are participating in the recruitment process this year for selecting candidates for Officers and Office Assistant post.

Last year the IBPS RRB recruitment process had started on June 8 and 56 grameen banks had participated in the recruitment process.

IBPS will select candidates in both Officer posts and Office Assistant posts on the basis of two online exams and interview. The interviews will be conducted for Officer posts only.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, announced that IBPS RRB recruitment exams will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi. If the order would be implemented in the ongoing recruitment, remains to be seen.

