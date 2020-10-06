IBPS Releases RRB Officer (Scale II, III) Exam Admit Card

IBPS RRB admit card is available at ibps.in.

The admit cards for the IBPS RRB Officer (Scale II, III) exam have been released. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Download IBPS RRB Admit Card

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) holds a common recruitment test for selection of candidates to Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

For selection to Officers scale II and III, there will be a single exam on October 18 whereas for selection to Officer scale I and Office Assistant post candidates will undergo many exams that would be held in succession.

IBPS has also released the mock tests for the exams. Candidates can practice for the exam by appearing in these tests which are available on the official website.

On the exam day, IBPS has set different reporting times for candidates in order to avoid overcrowding at centres.

This time IBPS will not display the seating arrangement outside the exam hall to ensure that social distancing is maintained among candidates. Seating place will be intimated to candidates at the exam centre.

Click here for more Jobs News