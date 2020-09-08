For RRB Exam 99.26% Candidates Allotted Centres Of Their Choice, Says IBPS

IBPS RRB admit card is out. Download at ibps.in

On the RRB prelims exam, IBPS has said that 99.26% candidates who have registered to appear for the exam have been allotted exam centres of their choice. While filling the registration form, candidates are asked to give choices of their exam centres. Among the cities preferred by the candidates, IBPS allots them an exam centre. In many cases candidates are allotted centres at distant places because of non-availability of centres in the preferred cities.

For the RRB prelims, IBPS has said that 0.74% of the total candidates have been allotted centres away from their preferred cities.

IBPS RRB exam will be held from September 12 to September 26.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on September 7 declared that the preliminary examination for selection of Officers and Office Assistant post in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has been postponed. This announcement was made only 5 days prior to the exam date.

A day after this announcement, on September 8, the IBPS withdrew the notice released on September 7 and declared that the RRB exam will be held as per the old schedule.

The old schedule was released on August 10, after being rescheduled once. IBPS had initially scheduled the exam in August, but later rescheduled it in September.

