IBPS Releases Call Letters For RRB Office Assistant Prelim Exam

IBPS RRB 2019: Admit card for Office Assistant exam is now available for download

IBPS RRB 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for RRB Office Assistant exam. The IBPS RRB admit card can be downloaded from the official website till August 18, 2019. The selection process for IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam involves a preliminary test and a main exam. The IBPS RRB preliminary exam is scheduled in August. Candidates will have to carry their e-call letter and a valid photo id proof to the exam venue on the day of the exam.

IBPS RRB 2019 Office Assistant Call Letter: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: ibps.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link for Office Assistant.

Step three: Enter the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card: Direct Download Link

Candidates must download their admit cards before the last date. Any discrepancy in the candidate's detail mentioned on the admit card should be reported immediately to IBPS.

On the day of the exam, carry your e-admit card with a recent passport-size photograph pasted on the admit card to the exam venue. Also carry a valid id proof along with a photocopy of the same to the exam centre. The admit card and the photocopy of the id proof should be handed over to the examiner upon request.

