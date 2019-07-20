IBPS RRB Exam: Admit Card Out For Officer Scale 1 Post

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2019 Download Now

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the online preliminary exam for Officer scale 1 post. The said exam is a part of the common recruitment process for selection to Regional Rural Banks (RRB). Apart from Officer Scale 1 post, IBPS also conducts recruitment for various other posts in the RRBs or the grameen banks. This is the eighth edition of the IBPS RRB exam. While the online tests will be conducted by IBPS, the interview will be coordinated by the nodal RRBs with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

Among the various posts for which the recruitment is being conducted, for Officer scale 1 and Office Assistant post there will be two tier online tests. For other posts, there will a single online test followed by interview. While there is no interview for Office Assistant post, candidates who qualify the main exam intended for Officer Scale 1 post have to appear for interview.

As a part of IBPS' initiative to acquaint candidates of reserved categories with online exam pattern, a pre-exam training is conducted. The pre-exam training for Officer Scale 1 will be conducted from July 21 to July 26 and the pre-exam training for Office Assistant will be conducted from July 27 to August 1.

In a related development on July 4 while presenting the government's Economic Survey Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the IBPS RRB exam will be conducted in 13 languages other than English and Hindi. The examination will now be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

