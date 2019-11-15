IBPS RRB 2018 Reserve List Released For Office Assistant, Officer Scale I Post

IBPS RRB 2018 final result has been released for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released reserve list for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts for Regional Rural Bank (RRB) recruitment. The IBPS RRB 2018 provisional allotment reserve list is available on the official IBPS website and candidates can check their selection status by logging into their respective candidate profiles. The reserve list will be available on the official website till December 16, 2019. IBPS will release allotment lists for Officer Scale II and III posts in due course.

The tentative date for announcement of provisional allotment list was January 2019. However, the provisional allotment list was released in August this year.

"A reserve list to the extent of vacancies as per extant provision will be drawn in each category subject to exigencies and availability of candidates. This does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the RRBs. In the event of RRBs providing further vacancies, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates in the reserve list subject to vacancies being provided within one year after the date of provisional allotment. However if no vacancy is furnished by the RRBs owing to exigencies or otherwise during the validity period the candidates under the reserve list will not be considered for provisional allotment," says the IBPS RRB recruitment notification.

"Offer of appointment, terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. will be issued from the allotted RRB in due course. Decision of the RRB shall be final and binding. The recruitment process/ appointment is solely the purview of the RRBs and shall be final and binding," said IBPS in its RRB result notice.

