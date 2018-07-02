IBPS RRB 2018 Recruitment: Office Assistant, Officers Online Registration Ends Today @ Ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2018 online application process will be concluded today at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB 2018: The online registration process for the recruitment of IBPS RRB 2018 office assistant and officers jobs will end today. IBPS RRB online registration is being held at the official website of the banking jobs recruiter ibps.in. IBPS released the official notification for RRB Common Recruitment Process in June first week. Recruitment to Officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will be conducted by IBPS and the application registration process of which was began on June 8, 2018.

According to the schedule released by the IBPS, the IBPS RRB online exam (preliminary phase) will be conducted in in August-September 2018.

Pre exam training for both the posts will be held in July-August 2018, the notification said.

The IBPS RRB common recruitment process will include common written exam, common interview and provisional allotment in the regional rural banks.

A total of 56 RRBs are participating in the recruitment process.

Candidates should note that, 'A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.'

IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant, Officers: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply. However for the Officer post graduates in specific disciplines will be eligible to apply.

For Office Assistant and Officer (Assistant Manager Scale 1) post proficiency in local language is a must to apply. For other posts of Officer, candidates need to have one/ two/ five years of working experience.

