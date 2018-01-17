IBPS Recruitment 2018: Tentative Calendar For RRBs, PO, Clerk And Specialist Officers Released Institute of Banking personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar for the VIII CWE exam to be held this year. The tentative schedule is available on the official IBPS website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS Releases Tentative Recruitment Calendar For 2018 New Delhi: Institute of Banking personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar for the VIII CWE exam to be held this year. The tentative schedule is available on the official IBPS website. The recruitment process will begin with recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) which will be followed by PO, Clerk, and Specialist Officers recruitment. The schedule released now is tentative and IBPS may introduce changes later.



As per the schedule, the preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant for RRBs will be conducted in August 2018. Single examination for Officer Scale Ii and II recruitment for RRBs will be conducted in September.



The preliminary exam for IBPS PO will be conducted in October and Main exam will be conducted in November. The Preliminary exam for IBPS Clerk will be held in December followed by Main exam in January 2019. The Schedule for Specialist officer exam is similar with preliminary exam being scheduled in December 2018 and Main exam scheduled in January 2019.



The registration for all the exams will be done online through the IBPS official website and all notifications and information related to the recruitment will be relayed on the website only. With respect to some fake recruitment notices which were brought to light recently, candidates are advised to refer to the official website only for any information.



Check the detailed schedule below:





