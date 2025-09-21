IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended, Check Details Here

IBPS RRB Exam Registration 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration date for Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks XIV (CRP RRBs XIV) to September 28, 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the institute - ibps.in.

This recruitment drive is held for recruitment of Group "A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"- Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: How To Apply For The Exam?

Visit the official website - ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on "CRP RRBs Live" and then on "CRP Regional Rural Banks XIV".

Click on "Apply Online" for either Group A or Group B.

If registering for the first time, click on "New Registration" and enter your basic information, photo and signature, details, preview it, upload the necessary documents and pay the fees.

You can login and register for the examination, once registered.

Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to edit/modify their application form, which will be notified by the institute.

Candidates will be required to go through a Pre-Exam Training (PET) before the preliminary examination which is scheduled for November/December 2025. Those who clear the preliminary exams will move on to the Mains examination scheduled to be conducted before February ends.

The last recruitment step requires candidates to go through an interview which determines their eligibility for the Group-A and B posts. The interview is scheduled to be conducted in January/February 2026.

The institute will release the provisional allotment list before March 2026.