IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018 Expected Soon; What's Next

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result for Bank PO Prelim examination soon. As per the official schedule for IBPS PO Recruitment, the main examination will be conducted on November 18, 2018. The admit cards for the main examination will be released in November and hence the speculation that the PO Prelims result will be released soon.

The IBPS PO Prelims result will be released on the official IBPS website. Candidates can check their result following these steps.

After the Prelim exam, IBPS conducts Main exam for the candidates who qualify in the prelim exam. The Main exam will also be a computer-based exam.

The IBPS PO Main examination will have two components - objective questions, and Letter writing and Essay.

There will be 155 objective questions carrying total 200 marks. The distribution is 45 questions carrying 60 marks in Reasoning and Computer Aptitude section, 40 questions carrying 40 marks in General/Economy/Banking Awareness section, 35 questions carrying 40 marks in English Language, and 35 questions carrying 60 marks in Data Analysis and Interpretation. The time allotted for the objective part is 3 hours.

There would an additional 2 questions from Letter and Essay Writing. Time allotted to this section is 30 minutes. Total marks allotted to this section is 25.

The result for IBPS Main examination will be released in December 2018.

