IBPS Clerk Exam In August: 10 Points For Candidates

IBPS clerk prelims will be held in August-September.

Banking personnel selection body, IBPS, will conduct a preliminary exam in August for the selection of bank clerks. The exam will be a screening test for the main exam which is scheduled in October. This will be the 11th edition of the IBPS Clerk exam. The exam is held every year for graduates for selection in nationalized banks in clerical cadre posts. Last year, the exam was held to fill vacancies in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2021: Important Points For Candidates

The registration process will be through online mode only, at ibps.in, and there will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination.

The IBPS clerk preliminary exam will be held on August 28, 29, September 4 and 5.

The IBPS clerk main exam will be held on October 31.

IBPS offers pre-exam training to candidates belonging to reserved categories. In view of the Covid situation, if it is safe and possible the pre-exam training will be held, the IBPS has said.

Recruitment in clerical cadre in public sector banks is done on State and union territory-wise basis, therefore candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State or union territory only.

The minimum age limit for applying to IBPS clerk post is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years.

The minimum educational qualification required to be eligible for appearing in the exam is graduation. "Proficiency in the official language of the state or union territory (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the official language of the state or union territory) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable," the IBPS has said.

There will be no interview for the selection of bank clerks.

The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in the main exam. "In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before/ above the candidate junior in age), as per the prevailing practice," the IBPS has said.

To maintain social distance among candidates on the exam day, the reporting time of the candidates will be different. Candidates will be allowed to carry mask, gloves, personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer, a pen and exam related document.

