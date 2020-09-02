IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment: Exam Fees Increased, Fewer Vacancies This Year

IBPS clerk 2020: In 2019, more than 12,000 vacancies were notified by the IBPS.

The application fees for IBPS Clerk 2020 recruitment has been increased this year. In the exam notification released today the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has asked geenral category candidates to pay Rs 850 as application fee. Since 2013, the application fees for IBPS clerk has been Rs 600.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen category have to pay Rs 175 as application fee; for these candidates the fee was Rs 100 earlier.

IBPS Clerk 2020 exam will be held in December and in January. The preliminary exam will be held for all the candidates who apply for it within September 23 on the condition that they fulfill the eligibility criteria set by the IBPS. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the final selection exam, which is the main exam.

For selection to bank clerk post, interview is not held.

This year the total number of vacancies is too less in comparison to last year.

In 2019, more than 12,000 vacancies were notified by the IBPS.

This year 1,557 vacancies have been announced. For states like Andhra Pradesh in which 777 vacancies were notified last year, this year only 10 vacancies have been notified. In 2018, 167 vacancies were notified in this state.

A total of 11 nationalised banks are participating in the IBPS exam this year for recruitment of clerks.

