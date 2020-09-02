IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification Out, Exam In December

IBPS clerk 2020 notification has been released. Candidates can apply for the exam at ibps.in.

IBPS clerk 2020 notification has been released. Candidates can apply for the exam at ibps.in. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) selects candidates for clerk post on the basis of written exam. There is no interview held for selection to this post. In total 11 nationalised banks have participated this year in the IBPS clerk recruitment and 1,557 vacancies have been reported.

IBPS Clerk 2020: Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Graduates are eligible for clerk post in banks. IBPS seeks candidates who are proficient in the official language of the state or union territory the candidate is applying to.

This year, no vacancies are available for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and for bigger states like Assam and Andhra Pradesh the total number of vacancies is less than 20.

In Delhi NCT a total of 67 vacancies have been notified.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 5 vacancies are available whereas no vacancies have been notified in Ladakh.

The highest number of vacancies, 334 posts, have been reported in Maharashtra.

Important Dates

Registration Dates: September 2 to September 23

Preliminary exam date: December 5, 12 and 13

Main exam date: January 24

Pre exam training: November 23 to 28

Admit card for preliminary exam: November 18 onwards

Last year the IBPS clerk preliminary exam was held on December 7, 8, 14 and 21 and the recruitment was notified on September 17.

