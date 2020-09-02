For Clerk Exam, IBPS May Not Conduct Pre-Exam Training This Year

IBPS Clerk 2020: Apply online at ibps.in till September 23

For the Clerk recruitment, IBPS may or may not conduct the pre-exam training this year. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) gives training to candidates belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, minority communities, ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disabilities categories before the preliminary exam in order to acquaint these candidates with the exam process. Candidates who wish to avail this training facility can mention it in the application form.

However, this year the pre-exam training may not be held. "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held," the IBPS has notified.

Under conducive situation, IBPS may conduct the training from November 23 to November 28. Admit cards for the candidates will be released on November 17.

IBPS has released the Clerk 2020 recruitment details today. This year, a total of 1,557 vacancies will be filled in 11 nationalised banks.

Registration for the IBPS clerk exam has already begun. Candidates can fill and submit the forms available on the website of IBPS till September 23.

Selection to clerk posts will be through a preliminary exam and a main exam. The preliminary exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 13. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled on January 24.

