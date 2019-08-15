IBPS Clerk Exam Details Expected In September

IBPS Clerk 2019: Prelims On 7,8,14 and 15 December

Bank job aspirants can expect the IBPS clerk notification in September. The preliminary exam, for selection to clerk posts in various nationalized banks, will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on 7, 8, 14 and 15 December. This year the exams will begin a day earlier than it had begun last year.

The notification for the last edition of IBPS clerk recruitment was notified on September 18. The online registration window was open till October 10.

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examination for the clerk recruitment exam.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled for January 19.

There would be no interview for selecting candidates for clerk posts.

IBPS will impart pre exam training to a limited number of candidates belonging to scheduled caste/ scheduled tribes/ minority communities/ ex-servicemen/ persons with benchmark disabilities. The training will be held in November.

Meanwhile, IBPS PO registration is currently active.

The preliminary exam for selection to probationary officer (PO) posts will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. The main exam, for candidates who qualify the prelims, will be held on November 30. The provisional allotment process is expected to conclude by April 2020.

