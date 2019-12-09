IBPS Concludes Clerk Prelim Exam; What's Next

IBPS concluded the clerk preliminary exam on Sunday, i.e. December 8

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) concluded the preliminary exam for Clerk recruitment on December 8, 2019. The preliminary exam is the first stage of a two-step selection process. Candidates who are selected in the preliminary examination will appear in a main exam which will be the final stage of selection.

The result for the preliminary exam is expected either in the end of December 2019 or in the beginning of January 2020. IBPS will first release only the qualifying status of candidates with score card following a few days later.

Experts have called this edition of IBPS Clerk easy to moderate and expect that any candidate who was able to answer 85+ questions in the computer-based test should be able to clear the exam.

Candidates must keep in mind that it is only necessary to qualify in the preliminary exam to become eligible for the main exam. The final merit list is prepared on the basis of main examination marks only.

The main examination for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2019 will be held in January, i.e. on January 19, 2020. The admit card for the IBPS Clerk main exam will be released in January.

The main examination will also be a computer-based test. The main exam will be held for maximum 200 marks. There will be 190 questions.

The IBPS Clerk main exam question paper has four sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude and separate time is allotted to each section. The test is organised in bilingual (Hindi and English) mode except for the test questions in General English section.

Click here for more Jobs News