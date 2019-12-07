'Easy To Moderate', Say Experts On IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelim Exam

IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelim exam begins today, to be held in two shifts

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) began the preliminary examination for Clerk recruitment 2019 today. The exam will conclude tomorrow, i.e. December 8. The computer-based examination is being conducted in two shifts on each day. The one-hour duration exam has total 100 questions in three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability. While English Language section has 30 questions, and the rest two has 35 questions each.

The first shift of the IBPS Clerk 2019 prelim exam is over and initial reactions suggest that the exam was easy to moderate.

We spoke to Mr. Vijay Jha, Academic Head for Banking Exams at Gradeup, who said that the English section was easy, and Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability sections were easy to moderate.

In the English Language section, questions based on Reading Comprehension section were moderately difficult. Questions based on Sentence Rearrangement, Error Spotting, Wrong Spelling, and Cloze Test were easy. Filler type questions fell in easy to moderate range.

In the Reasoning Ability section, 20 questions were based on Puzzles and Seating Arrangement. These questions were moderate in difficulty level. There were 5 questions each based on Alphanumeric Series, and Syllogism. There were 3 easy questions based on Blood Relation, and 2 miscellaneous questions. This section was relatively easy.

The Numerical Ability section was moderately difficult. There were 5 Data Interpretation questions based on Bar Graphs, 5 questions were based Number Series which were moderate in nature. There were 7 questions based on Simplification/ Approximation and 5 based on Quadratic Equation. These were also easy in difficulty level. There were 13 Arithmetic questions which were easy to moderate.

Mr. Vijay Jha said that candidates who attempted 85+ questions should hope to clear the exam. He said that 28+ in English Language section, 32 questions in Reasoning Ability section, and 30 questions in Numerical Ability section can be considered a good attempt.

Click here for more Jobs News