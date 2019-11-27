IBPS Clerk Prelims Begins Next Week

IBPS Clerk prelims will be held from December 7- December 21

Lakhs of candidates are expected to take the ninth edition of IBPS Clerk selection exam from December 7 to December 21. To manage large number of candidates IBPS conducts the preliminary phase of recruitment exams in phases. Huge candidates are expected to have registered for the IBPS Clerk this year as the number of vacancies is more than 12,000 which is one of the highest in recent years.

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern

IBPS has released the admit card for the exam. Candidates can download the same using their registration number and date of birth details.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card

IBPS clerk recruitment process includes selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts in nationalized banks that choose to participate in the recruitment process. This year 17 banks have participated in the clerk recruitment process.

IBPS, the banking personnel selection body, would select candidates through two successive selection phases-- preliminary exam and main exam.

The provisional allotment is expected to be completed by April 2020.

The validity of the merit obtained through this IBPS clerk exam will automatically expire on March 31, 2021.

