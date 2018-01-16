IBPS RRB, PO MT, Clerk, SO Online Exams' Dates Released; Check IBPS Calendar 2018 Here Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar for the recruitment exams to be conducted for various Regional Rural Banks (RRB) examinations and Public Sector Banks (PSB) exams for year 2018.

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT IBPS RRB, PO MT, Clerk, SO Online Exams' Dates Released; Check IBPS Calendar 2018 Here New Delhi: has released the tentative calendar for the recruitment exams to be conducted for various Regional Rural Banks (RRB) examinations and Public Sector Banks (PSB) exams for year 2018. According to the IBPS 2018 calendar released today, IBPS RRB CWE VII preliminary examinations for Officer Scale I and Office assistants will be held in August and September 2018 while the single examination for Officers Scale II and III will be held in September.



The Main examination for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I will be held on September 30 and IBPS RRB Office Assistants main exam will be held on October 8 this year.



Every year close to 1.5 crore candidates register for various exams conducted by IBPS, the biggest bank exam conducting body. IBPS makes arrangements for the exam, conducts online Preliminary examination, declares result of online Preliminary examination and informs the shortlisted candidates about the online Main examination.

IBPS RRB, PO MT, Clerk, SO Calendar 2018: Check Dates here

The candidates may check the dates of important IBPS exams coming up this year here:





IBPS RRB, PO MT, Clerk, SO Detailed Notifications



Prospective candidates are also advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.



IBPS RRB, PO MT, Clerk, SO: Process of Registration



The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.



Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in advertisement.



(1) Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file

(4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpg file



Click here for more



