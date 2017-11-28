IBPS Registers Close To 1.5 Crore Applications Every Year IBPS is actively involved in conducting recruitment process for selection of probationary officers, clerks, specialist officers (SO) and office assistant, officers for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT IBPS Registers Close To 1.5 Crore Applications Every Year New Delhi: With an aim to facilitate unified recruitment process in public sector banks, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) was formed in the year 1984 with Dr AS Deshpande as its Founder Director. IBPS is actively involved in conducting recruitment process for selection of probationary officers, clerks, specialist officers (SO) and office assistant, officers for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Every year close to 1.5 crore candidates register for various exams conducted by the biggest bank exam conducting body. IBPS makes arrangements for the exam, conducts online Preliminary examination, declares result of online Preliminary examination and informs the shortlisted candidates about the online Main examination.



During the registration process, while downloading the admit card or while retrieving the exam results, candidates often face technical issues, which is due to the large number of candidates logging into the website at the same time.



IBPS 2017: Quick Glance On Exams, Results This Year

IBPS RRB: IBPS began the first recruitment process of the year, with online registration for Office Assistant and Officer (Scale I, II and III) posts in RRBs. As of now, main and single results for respective posts have been declared. Interview is yet to be conducted and the provisional allotment will be over by January 2018.



IBPS PO: Recruitment process for Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in participating banks began in August. The preliminary exam was held in October and the main exam was held on 26 November. Final results for IBPS PO can be expected in December and provisional allotment will be in April 2018 only after personal interviews are held. Read more about IBPS PO 2017



IBPS Clerk: Preliminary examination for IBPS Clerk 2017 will begin on 2 December 2017. The exam result can be expected later the same month and final exam is scheduled to be held on 21 January 2018.



IBPS SO: The online registration process for IBPS SO 2017 has just been over (27 November 2017 was the last date). The prelims will be held towards the end of the year and main exam will be held on 28 January 2018.



IBPS has notified to complete the provisional allotment process for all the posts except those of RRBs by April 2018. 20 banks had participated this year for IBPS PO and SO selection while IDBI Bank had not participated for Clerical cadre recruitment.



